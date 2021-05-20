newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Collier County, FL

Collier County officials accused of running child prostitution ring out of Naples Airport

By Dave Elias
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p06e6_0a6FFWKk00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The mayor of Naples has accused some Collier County officials of operating a child prostitution ring out of the Naples Airport, according to a city employee.

NBC-2 has obtained an ethics complaint that was filed by the employee. According to the 7-page complaint, the current Naples Mayor believes the former mayor and the sheriff were running a child sex ring out of the Naples Airport.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has also accused city employees and law firms of hacking her devices in an attempt to track her, the complaint states.

“The allegations made by Mayor Heitmann against me are untrue, irresponsible, unethical and defamatory. The allegations made by a sitting elected leader are outrageous.” said Sheriff Rambosk.

Former Mayor Bill Barnett said he was enraged after reading the complaint.

The ethics report states Mayor Heitmann said she had evidence of aircraft tail numbers and arrival times of planes being used in the alleged child prostitution ring.

Mayor Heitmann responded to NBC2 on Friday morning, denying the complaint’s claims.

“The allegations in this latest political attack are untrue, irresponsible and ridiculous. The disparaging comments about the Sheriff and former Mayor falsely attributed to me are particularly disheartening and irresponsible. But the complaint is full of preposterous allegations that aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on. It’s a sad attempt to smear my reputation and that of others to distract people from the real issues facing the city. My understanding is that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no evidence of any wrongdoing after reviewing the same complaints. The Florida Commission on Ethics will reach the same conclusion, because I have done nothing wrong and there is nothing to hide. Meanwhile, I will continue to work on behalf of the people of Naples who elected me and the City Council to work for them, not for powerful insiders.”

No evidence of a sex ring has surfaced.

The Naples Airport authority stated management would fully cooperate with any investigation into the allegations.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Government
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Collier County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Naples Airport#Airport Authority#Crime#Fla#Naples Mayor#The City Council#Nbc 2#Preposterous Allegations#Mayor Heitmann#Law Firms#Arrival Times#Planes#Running#Aircraft Tail Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

A woman found herself in a brawl with authorities after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant over the weekend, according to NBC Miami. Employees at Blue Martini said 37-year-old Shelby Colston and her friend were jumping on the backs of customers and being "excessively loud." As a result, she was reportedly booted from the Collier County restaurant.
Naples, FLNBC 2

Troopers investigate deadly Alligator Alley crash, Naples man critically injured

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Sarasota man died in a crash on southbound I-75 near mile marker 39 on Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 45-year-old Naples man was driving northbound when his tire failed. As result, his car crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck the front of the Sarasota man’s SUV, FHP reported.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County deputy injured in crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Collier County deputy was injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road and Logan Boulevard late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and is investigating. An SUV was also involved in the crash, according to witnesses. No other information is available.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier deputies investigate medical call involving child

NAPLES, Fla.– Collier County deputies responded to a medical call in Golden Gate on Thursday night. Law enforcement arrived to the 2600 block of 52nd Terrace Southwest where there was a medical emergency involving a juvenile. The child was transported to NCH where they were revived. According to officials, the...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.