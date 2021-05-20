Collier County officials accused of running child prostitution ring out of Naples Airport

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The mayor of Naples has accused some Collier County officials of operating a child prostitution ring out of the Naples Airport, according to a city employee.

NBC-2 has obtained an ethics complaint that was filed by the employee. According to the 7-page complaint, the current Naples Mayor believes the former mayor and the sheriff were running a child sex ring out of the Naples Airport.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann has also accused city employees and law firms of hacking her devices in an attempt to track her, the complaint states.

“The allegations made by Mayor Heitmann against me are untrue, irresponsible, unethical and defamatory. The allegations made by a sitting elected leader are outrageous.” said Sheriff Rambosk.

Former Mayor Bill Barnett said he was enraged after reading the complaint.

The ethics report states Mayor Heitmann said she had evidence of aircraft tail numbers and arrival times of planes being used in the alleged child prostitution ring.

Mayor Heitmann responded to NBC2 on Friday morning, denying the complaint’s claims.

“The allegations in this latest political attack are untrue, irresponsible and ridiculous. The disparaging comments about the Sheriff and former Mayor falsely attributed to me are particularly disheartening and irresponsible. But the complaint is full of preposterous allegations that aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on. It’s a sad attempt to smear my reputation and that of others to distract people from the real issues facing the city. My understanding is that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found no evidence of any wrongdoing after reviewing the same complaints. The Florida Commission on Ethics will reach the same conclusion, because I have done nothing wrong and there is nothing to hide. Meanwhile, I will continue to work on behalf of the people of Naples who elected me and the City Council to work for them, not for powerful insiders.”

No evidence of a sex ring has surfaced.

The Naples Airport authority stated management would fully cooperate with any investigation into the allegations.