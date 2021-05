The recent celebration of Earth Day provided an opportunity to reflect upon how to build a stronger economic future for New Hampshire’s citizens based on a clean energy future. The solutions to the crises of mass unemployment and economic inequality can play a key role in protecting New Hampshire communities from the threat of rising seas, droughts and extreme weather caused by climate change. Time is up to take bold and direct action on climate change, and all of society must be marshalled to meet the challenge of our age. We must seize the opportunity and create a more hopeful future.