NBA Playoffs 2021: Start Times, Latest News and Odds
NBA playoffs 2021: Start times, latest news and odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament has been a nice prelude to playoff basketball. The LeBron James versus Steph Curry showdown lived up to the hype on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles to claim the West’s No. 7 seed. After beating Memphis on the final day of the regular season for the eighth seed in the play-in, the Warriors will host the Grizzlies yet again, this time on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.www.nbcchicago.com