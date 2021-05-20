NBA Playoffs 2021: Start Times, Latest News and Odds

After taking down the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the LA Clippers will look to continue their four-game road trip with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Charlotte has been slumping lately, winning just one of its last four games — most of which have come against relatively weak opponents. LaMelo Ball has finally returned to the lineup after shaking off an injured wrist, but Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges will be out for various reasons. Hayward has been out since April 4 with a foot injury, while Bridges entered the league's health and safety protocols on May 4.