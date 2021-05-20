newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Start Times, Latest News and Odds

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA playoffs 2021: Start times, latest news and odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament has been a nice prelude to playoff basketball. The LeBron James versus Steph Curry showdown lived up to the hype on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles to claim the West’s No. 7 seed. After beating Memphis on the final day of the regular season for the eighth seed in the play-in, the Warriors will host the Grizzlies yet again, this time on Friday to determine the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Tv#Playoff Games#Night Games#Latest News#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#The Washington Wizards#Eastern Conference#Disney World#Espn#Tnt#Tbd#Nbcsp Espn Game#Atlanta Hawks Game 1#Abc#Boston Celtics Game#Golden State Memphis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAwesb.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Play-In Game Set

Last night in the NBA for some teams of local interest:. The Lakers win, paired with the Warriors topping the Grizzlies 113-101 sets up a play-in game between Lebron and the No. 7 Lakers vs. Steph Curry, who just captured the NBA Scoring Title, and the No. 8 Warriors, with a first-round berth against the No. 2 Phoenix Suns on the line.
NBANewsday

Nets as healthy as they've been all season as they begin preparations for the playoffs

A thrill ride of a Nets season that began with the hiring of Hall of Famer Steve Nash as a first-time coach, the return to action of Kevin Durant, a blockbuster trade for James Harden, the signing of free agent Blake Griffin and the greatest season of Kyrie Irving’s career but that also was marred by a series of injuries that led to a franchise-record 37 different starting lineups finally has reached proving time in the playoffs.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James Status Against Steph Curry and Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers will officially play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-in Tournament on Wednesday in Los Angeles. However, during the 110-98 win for the Lakers on Sunday, LeBron James went down with another injury to his ankle in the fourth quarter, and the video can be seen in a post from Bleacher Report posted below.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers: Defining the three main guards for the playoffs

Last night was one of the last major tests of the season for the LA Clippers. With Head Coach Ty Lue finalizing the rotations for the NBA Playoffs, the LA Clippers needed to get through one last tough playoff-caliber team in the Charlotte Hornets before their two easy games. This was a game where we saw the true grit and tenacity of the team right before the playoffs.
NBAFrankfort Times

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Loss to the New York Knicks

If one were to travel back in time and tell an NBA fan from 2011 that in ten years, a Tom Thibodeau-coached team led by an outstanding performance from Derrick Rose would beat a title contender in a game that carried huge playoff implications for both squads, the fan’s reaction (after the initial shock of meeting someone from the future, and all the questions about teleportation and the Breaking Bad finale were satisfied) would probably be along the lines of “Wow, D-Rose and Thibs just continued to dominate the league for a decade, huh?”
NBAwtaq.com

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Los Angeles Clippers vs Toronto Raptors 5/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Clippers will meet the Toronto Raptors at Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, Florida on May 11, 2021, at 7:30 PM, ET. The Clippers are hoping to bounce back from their last game loss with a victory against the Raptors. They recently fell to the New York Knicks 100-106 in their last game. Los Angeles is in 3rd place at 45-23 in the West and 2nd in the Pacific Division.
NBABleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving Earns $525K in Contract Bonuses for 2020-21 Performance

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving played his way into a healthy bonus with the 2020-21 regular season now in the books. ESPN's Bobby Marks noted Irving will receive $525,000 after triggering a few stat-based incentives in his contract:. Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42. Kyrie Irving bonuses. Total of $525K. ✅3PTM. ✅Turnovers. ✅Offensive...
NBABradenton Herald

Bucks’ Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Lakers' Starting Lineup Against Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the New York Knicks at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening, and the Lakers will be without LeBron James for yet another game. Meanwhile, the Knicks are coming off a hefty 106-100 win as underdogs in Los Angeles over the Clippers on Sunday. Both teams are jockey for critical playoff positions as the Lakers are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference, which has them in the play-in tournament.
NBAchatsports.com

LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

After taking down the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, the LA Clippers will look to continue their four-game road trip with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night. Charlotte has been slumping lately, winning just one of its last four games — most of which have come against relatively weak opponents. LaMelo Ball has finally returned to the lineup after shaking off an injured wrist, but Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges will be out for various reasons. Hayward has been out since April 4 with a foot injury, while Bridges entered the league's health and safety protocols on May 4.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Knicks vs Clippers Picks and Odds – May 9th

The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their home winning streak on Mother’s Day against New York as 8.5-point favorites (ESPN, 3:30 pm EST) Julius Randle is looking to shake off back-to-back subpar performances, but faces Kawhi Leonard, who is back to playing at a high level following a recent foot injury.
NBAclipsnation.com

Serge Ibaka returns but Clippers fall 122-115 to Rockets

The LA Clippers rested most of their key players, and then some, on Friday in their penultimate regular season game against the Houston Rockets, but welcomed back a key reserve. While there were individual performances to appreciate, the reserve-heavy Clippers could not get the win at Toyota Center, losing 122-115.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.