By National Wind Watch Apparently ousted commissioner Dianne Novak isn’t done raising her objections about Diamond Vista wind farm. As Monday’s commission meeting began, she sent a text to commissioners. “The Northern wind project, Diamond Visa / Enel has been in full operation for about a year and seven months,” Novak wrote. “Despite the signed road maintenance agreement, they left Marion County taxpayers holding the bag on the $473,020 for the various road damages they caused to our roads. I want to know, as . . .