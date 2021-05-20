Vaccinated guests no longer need masks at Volcano Falls Adventure Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Volcano Falls Adventure Park is no longer requiring vaccinated guests to wear a mask inside the facility, according to an announcement Thursday. Following new CDC guidelines and adhering to local and state regulations, Volcano Falls has made the decision to loosen up mask requirements inside the park. Guests who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask inside of the arcade area, although they ask non-vaccinated guests to continue wearing a mask while indoors.www.wifr.com