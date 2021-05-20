newsbreak-logo
Gulfport, MS

Change of Command Ceremony at the Naval Construction Battalion Center

By WXXV Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this evening, one battalion on the Seabee Base in Gulfport had a ceremony to recognize a change in leadership. Around 4:30 p.m. outgoing Commander Captain Gates Benson relinquished his command of the U.S. Army’s 169th Engineering Battalion Charlie Company to incoming Commander Captain Kyle Schlauch. Captain Benson said, “This place is my home. It’s like leaving my home and everybody who works here is a part of that family, the Army family, the Charlie Company 169 family. It breaks my heart, but it is a part of the Army, everybody knows it. I will miss absolutely every single one of them.”

