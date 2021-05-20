Change of Command Ceremony at the Naval Construction Battalion Center

Today law enforcement officers and family members gathered at the Gulfport Police Department for their annual Fallen Officer Ceremony. Police departments across the country set aside this week to honor the men and women who lost their lives serving in the line of duty. The Gulfport Police Department remembered their ten fallen officers by hosting their annual Fallen Officers Ceremony. Police Chief Chris Ryle said, “Unfortunately, we have officers that lose their lives. One hundred and 25 have lost their lives this year in our country and more are going to come, but it’s just a great way to honor their devotion and their duty to sacrifice.”