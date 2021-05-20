At tri-state summit in Sioux City, workforce heads say workers are too few, unemployment benefits are too much
SIOUX CITY -- Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota each have thousands more unfilled job openings than unemployed people. This was one of the main messages of a Tri-State Workforce Summit held Thursday at Western Iowa Tech Community College, which drew workforce heads from the three states -- Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, Marcia Hultman, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Labor & Regulation and John Albin, commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor.siouxcityjournal.com