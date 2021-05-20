newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wind and rain to ravage UK on first Friday of relaxed restrictions in England

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2r8F_0a6FFAA000
Spring weather Mar 26th 2021 (PA Wire)

Wind and rain is forecast to ravage the UK on the first Friday that people have been allowed to meet in large groups outside in England.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has described the outlook across the nation as a “showery situation” on Friday and Saturday, with drier weather on the horizon by Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for winds which could cause travel disruption is in place for the south-west corner of England from 3pm on Friday, with 60mph gusts expected on the coast.

Mr McGivern said Friday promises rain and wind for all parts of the nation.

He said: “It’s going to be a wet and windy start for many on Friday morning

“The heaviest rain will be in north-west England, parts of Wales, and then increasingly the South West, the Midlands and the rain reaching the South East by the end of the afternoon as a showery situation develops.

“Eastern Scotland as well as north-east England stays dull and damp throughout much of the day – and with the wind in the North East it’s going to feel raw.”

Forecasters have predicted up to 100mm of rainfall on higher ground in Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfGsj_0a6FFAA000
Summer weather Aug 29th 2020 (PA Archive)

Daytime temperatures are set to be low for the time of year, with the mercury expected to rise to around 14C London, and 12C in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Night-time temperatures are predicted to sit around the mid single figures.

A blustery night with hill snow on the mountains in Scotland is due to follow into Saturday, with more wind and rain across the board to follow.

Sunday is set to be slightly more promising, with showers again expected across the nation but longer dry, bright spells moving in.

Forecasters have said northern Scotland and Northern Ireland are likely to see the best of the sunshine on Sunday.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
68K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Warning#Wales#Extreme Weather#Uk#Dry Weather#Weather Forecasters#Met Office#North East England#North West England#Drier Weather#Winds#Rainfall#Showers#Night Time Temperatures#Eastern Scotland#60mph Gusts#Northern Scotland#Daytime Temperatures#Travel Disruption#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
Sex CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Lady Gaga says record producer raped her at 19 and ‘dropped her off pregnant on a street corner’

Lady Gaga has revealed that she was raped at 19 by a music producer who “dropped [her] off pregnant on a corner” following months of abuse.The pop star and Oscar winner spoke through tears as she recalled her trauma during an appearance on The Me You Can’t See, a new mental-health docuseries starring and co-created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.In the show’s first episode, Gaga says that she has self-harmed since she was “really young” and that many of her mental health struggles stem from trauma she experienced as an aspiring musician.“I was 19 years old and I was...