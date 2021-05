The Sterling families put out of their homes by an apartment building fire on April 30 are getting some help from the community and from some Washington Football Team greats. According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue, 56 people were displaced from 20 apartments on Chase Heritage Circle. The fire drew a response from fire crews from six stations in Loudoun and Fairfax, as well as a number of Sheriff’s Office deputies who helped evacuate people from the apartment building.