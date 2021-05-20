Coaching change means Illini might lose 2022 recruit

Luke Murray would attend the famous ABCD Camp each summer to learn basketball as a youngster, but his eyes and ears would wander from the court to those who came to watch. The top coaches, top scouts would come to Nike’s event in Teaneck, N.J., in the 1990s and early 2000s. Murray watched them, as they watched and evaluated the other players, like LeBron James in 2001, and knew what he wanted to do when he grew up.