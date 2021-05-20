Coaching change means Illini might lose 2022 recruit
Two weeks ago, the Fighting Illini men's basketball program lost two of their top assistant coaches — Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman — to the Kentucky Wildcats. It appeared the departure wouldn't affect next season's roster as the entire incoming class of 2021 — RJ Melendez from Kissimmee, Fla.; Luke Goode of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and Brandin Podziemski from Delafield, Wis. — honored their commitments to Illinois and will arrive on campus in June.qctimes.com