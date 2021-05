Haleigh Schafer scored 1,305 career points for the Absegami High School girls basketball team this season. The Braves senior currently has 112 career lacrosse goals. “It’s really cool to hit two milestones in high school,” Schafer said. “When I came into high school, I had goals for myself. I wanted to leave my mark. I remember I talked to my dad about it. He said, ‘You have to work hard, and it will come.’ I was just grinding and grinding trying to make myself better. I’m blessed with coaches and teammates around me that made it happen.”