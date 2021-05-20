newsbreak-logo
Onawa teen found guilty of second-degree murder

By Nick Hytrek
Sioux City Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleONAWA, Iowa -- Her son may be gone, fatally shot nearly a year and a half ago in a Mapleton, Iowa, garage, but Crystal Hopkins said his killer can't take away her memories. "I'm lucky I got to be his mom for 16 years," Hopkins said Thursday evening outside the Monona County Courthouse, where a jury minutes before had found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder for the Jan. 31, 2020, shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins. "He may have took Joe's life, but I still have everything I did with him."

