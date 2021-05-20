Howdy Y'all: Texas Gains from Blue State Losses
Texas continues to benefit from the financial policies of blue states, and new data shows exactly why. The highest taxed states in the country are all Democrat-run, Democrat-voting blue states. New Jersey ranks as the state where people pay the most in taxes over a lifetime, followed by Connecticut and Massachusetts. The states with the highest sales taxes are New York and California, where the average resident spends some $40,000 on sales taxes in a lifetime.ktrh.iheart.com