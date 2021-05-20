newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Howdy Y'all: Texas Gains from Blue State Losses

Posted by 
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Texas continues to benefit from the financial policies of blue states, and new data shows exactly why. The highest taxed states in the country are all Democrat-run, Democrat-voting blue states. New Jersey ranks as the state where people pay the most in taxes over a lifetime, followed by Connecticut and Massachusetts. The states with the highest sales taxes are New York and California, where the average resident spends some $40,000 on sales taxes in a lifetime.

ktrh.iheart.com
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue States#Howdy#Red States#State Costs#State Spending#Blue State Losses#Democrat#Tppf#Sales Taxes#Income Taxes#Government Spending#Country#Living Costs#Balance#Policies#Population#Chief Economist#Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Income TaxPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

States Collecting the Most Income Tax Per Person

When the U.S. hunkered down in 2020 because of the pandemic, it wasn’t just retail sales that suffered a major blow. States also saw overall tax revenues decline. The Tax Foundation reports state tax collections dropped 5.5 percent nationwide in FY 2020, driven mostly by a “dismal” final quarter (April through June).  State tax revenues […]
Louisiana Statebizneworleans.com

24/7 Wall Street: Louisiana’s Economy Ranks Worst in U.S.

NEW ORLEANS – The COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP – by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the...
Montana StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Montana’s Economy Compares to Other States

The COVID-19 pandemic sent economic shockwaves through the U.S. economy, tripling the monthly unemployment to nearly 15% and leading to a more than 30% quarterly decline in GDP — by far the largest economic contraction in U.S. history. No corner of the country was untouched by the pandemic’s economic consequences — but some states have […]
Oregon Statethechronicleonline.com

Oregon Jobs: Gains and losses

Oregon’s unemployment rate remained at 6.0% in April, the same as in March. The rate declined slightly in January, February, and March before holding steady in April, according to the Oregon Employment Department. Throughout the middle and end of 2020, Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped sharply, and is now down considerably...
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Howdy Neighbor. Maine is in The Top Ten

What is that expression good fences make good neighbors. True that. But it is not the same everywhere, and we are noted as one of the friendly states in America. One would think that depended on one’s actual neighbors and where you live. Friendliness seems to be dialed up a notch when you leave the cities and get out yonder.
PoliticsArkansas Business

Arkansas Apportionment Remains Unchanged

The number of people Arkansas will send to the U.S. House of Representatives remains unchanged at four, based on the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. Texas, however, will gain two seats in the House, five states will gain one seat each (Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon), and seven states will lose one seat each (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia).
PoliticsCharlotte Stories

The Carolinas Rank Among 2021’s States That Lost the Most Tree Cover

Trees are some of the greatest treasures in creation. Beyond providing shade and curb appeal, trees produce oxygen, trap climate-changing carbon, and prevent floods. That’s why it’s always painful to lose even a single tree — let alone entire swaths of them, known as “tree cover” or “tree canopy.” Unfortunately, some states are losing more of these green giants — and losing them faster — than others.
PoliticsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Richest Cities

When the data becomes available, it is likely that COVID-19 will be seen to have had a substantial impact on incomes across the country. Regardless, the richest places in the United States will likely remain so. In dozens of cities, the majority of households earn well more than double the national median household income of […]
Texas Statethehendersonnews.com

This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastating economic consequences in the United States, grinding entire industries to a halt. One sector that did not suffer, however, was real estate. Driven by the pandemic, existing home sales hit their highest level in nearly a decade and a half in 2020. The median home...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Newsweek

The States Where Food Stamps Are Used the Most

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries, hunger-relief organizations, and drives significant need for increases in the country's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).
Real EstatePosted by
Newsweek

The Most Affluent Zip Code in Every State in America

From exclusive amenities to simple prestige, people will pay a premium to make an affluent area their home. Zip codes are an easy way to zero in on America's most expensive addresses. Data used in this zip code analysis, below, were compiled using September 2020's Zillow Home Value Index and...
Texas Statektxs.com

Texas governor prohibits mask mandates from local governments across the state

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting governmental entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials — from requiring or mandating mask wearing. Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4....
Seattle, WAHousing Wire

Seattle tops list of best metros for real estate agents

A recent WalletHub study of 179 U.S. cities determined that Seattle is the top market for real estate agents to currently work in, and Corpus Christi, Texas, was deemed the worst. In studying the cities, two factors were considered — job opportunity and competition, and real estate market health. Within...
Oregon StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Five Oregon Counties Vote to Join Idaho to Seek ‘Political Refuge From Blue States’

Five conservative counties in liberal Oregon want to ditch the Beaver State and join Idaho instead. Baker, Grant, Lake, Malheur and Sherman counties have voted in favor of discussing a “relocation” of the Oregon-Idaho border because Idaho provides a more suitable political environment. A grassroots organization named Move Oregon’s Border has been pushing the effort and advocating for moving Oregon’s rural counties and some of California’s northern counties into Idaho. Last year, Union and Jefferson counties started the movement “to gain political refuge from blue states,” but their efforts were put on pause by the coronavirus pandemic. “This election proves that rural Oregon wants out of Oregon,” said Mike McCarter, who led the petition of the movement. The effort is unlikely to succeed: the state legislatures in both Oregon and Idaho, and ultimately the U.S. Congress, would have to approve it.