newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bexar County, TX

Garcia: 'It's not tic-tac-toe on the House floor': Pacheco fires back at Dem critics

By Gilbert Garcia
expressnews.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the mid-1990s, Leo Pacheco served as chairman of the Bexar County Democratic Party. Last week, the organization once led by Pacheco formally censured him for a vote he cast on the floor of the Texas House. The South Side state representative was one of only seven House Democrats to...

www.expressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tic Tac Toe#Tac#House Democrats#House Republicans#Dem#The Texas House#Hb 1927#Texans#The House Journal#Steering Committee#Cec#Palo Alto College#The University Of Texas#San Antonio College#Rep Pacheco#San Antonio Lawmakers#Gop Lawmakers#Gun Violence#House Approval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
News Channel 25

Vast COVID-19 related lows recorded Sunday, Gov. Abbott thanks fellow Texans

BRYAN, TEXAS — It's been over a year since the state of Texas has seen no COVID-19 related deaths, but that number has finalized been realized over the weekend. Fruits of diligent labor are making the difference as the Lone Star State's leader announced new lows from the pandemic Sunday via social media.
tribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis

Del Rio Texas Mayor sounds off on illegal immigrant crisis. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Attorney accuses councilman of attempting to ‘inappropriately influence’ judge, DA in Tito Bradshaw’s case

SAN ANTONIO – Defense attorney Patrick Hancock is sounding off Monday against Manny Pelaez and a letter the councilman sent last week in reference to one of his clients. Hancock accuses Pelaez of “attempting to inappropriately influence a sitting district judge,” according to a copy of a letter Hancock said he sent to Pelaez on Monday, which was obtained by KSAT 12. (Read the full letter at the bottom of the article.)
expressnews.com

Talking San Antonio: Gilbert Garcia and Councilwoman Ana Sandoval

Join Express-News political columnist Gilbert Garcia for his interview with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. Register for the free event here. Sandoval was recently elected to her third term on the San Antonio City Council. A native of Monterrey, Mexico, she grew up on the West Side and earned degrees from MIT, Stanford and Harvard. She is one of the city's leading voices on environmental issues, equity and public health.
Posted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
expressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

'A transformation of the mind and the heart': STOP-in-the-Name-of-Love Rally calls for healing, gun violence prevention in San Antonio

Concerned residents and community leaders didn’t let the weather stop them from turning out Saturday to call for healing and a stop to gun violence. “Today’s rally is about bringing unity, awareness, and love,” said Rosa L. Wilson, bishop of the East Side church where the STOP-in-the-Name-of-Love Rally was held. “I want a transformation of the mind and the heart, that’s what this movement is all about.”