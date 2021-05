State agency begins taking applications from wage earners with self-employment work.A new federal program run by the Oregon Employment Department will pay unemployment benefits to people who earned money from regular jobs and also self-employment. The state agency began accepting applications for what is known as the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program, the sixth such program Congress has created since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Acting Director David Gerstenfeld said the program was created in response to workers who earned wages and were eligible for regular benefits from the state unemployment trust fund, but whose outside...