In the United States, a large portion of car shoppers are still a bit hesitant to purchase an electric vehicle for a number of reasons, which has left most planning on replacing their current ride with another ICE-powered vehicle. However, Q1 of 2021 saw more U.S. shoppers interested in and purchasing EVs than ever before as the country catches up a bit with Europe, where EV adoption is moving a bit quicker. Regardless, it seems that Canadian car shoppers have the same hesitations toward electric vehicles as their neighbors to the south, according to a new study from the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturer’s Association (CVMA).