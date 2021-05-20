Europe's most powerful EV charging hub to open in Oxford this year

Trouble at BMW Plant Oxford this week. The Unite union claimed workers at the factory, which produces the Mini, were being threatened with being unpaid as a result of the company's refusal to use the furlough scheme to cover wages during the ongoing COVID-related semiconductor stoppages. However, although the semiconductor shortage was directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic, BMW had decided that it will not use the government's job retention scheme to furlough workers and ensure they are paid during such stoppages, the union said. Instead the company was looking to alter existing collective agreements, which will weaken workers' terms and conditions, it added. We asked BMW for its side of the story. "As a result of the global lack of availability of semiconductor components, an issue that has been affecting the entire automotive industry for several months, it has been necessary for Plant Oxford to stand down a number of production shifts. (Friday 30 April, Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 May; Thursday 13 and Friday 14 May; Thursday 20 and Friday 21 May). We are monitoring the situation very closely and are in constant communication with our associates and suppliers. BMW Group was surprised to read the press release from Unite, as the company is in advanced negotiations with the trade union regarding potential arrangements to ensure that the monthly base pay of associates is maintained during these current stand downs, including those that have already taken place. It is anticipated these negotiations will be concluded in the near future and details of what is agreed will be communicated by the end of this week at the very latest."