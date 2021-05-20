Southington police chief’s son charged with fourth-degree sexual assault
SOUTHINGTON — The son of Police Chief Jack Daly faces a sexual assault charge after turning himself in to local police on May 14. Mark F. Daly, 24, of 41 Heather Lane, was arrested by warrant on a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault following an investigation into a complaint alleging Mark Daly had sexual contact with a 19-year-old woman without her consent, according to a statement from Southington Police on Thursday.www.myrecordjournal.com