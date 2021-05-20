newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Ex-labor official says safety threats prompted resignation

By MORGAN LEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c1dKU_0a6FBkbC00

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former leader of the state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits said Thursday his resignation in April was linked to threatening messages and incidents at the agency and elsewhere.

In a string of Twiter posts, former Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley disclosed the reasoning behind his decision to resign from the agency. He did not respond to calls and texts to his cellphone seeking further comment.

“I left the position for no other reason than the safety of myself and my family,” McCamley, a former state legislator and county commissioner, said in one tweet. “I have received threats before as a public official, but this time seems different.”

McCamley indicated that he intends to relocate his home outside of New Mexico as a safety precaution.

The statements were made the day after state analysts reported that New Mexico may have overpaid unemployment insurance benefits by as much as $250 million during the pandemic amid a backlog in investigations of claims.

McCamley said his concerns about personal safety grew after a state-owned car was destroyed by an incendiary device and a possibly deranged man called the state labor agency to blame McCamley for unemployment problems and to ask for his address.

New Mexico State Police confirmed that an arson investigation was initiated in November in connection with a vehicle assigned to the Workforce Solutions Department in Las Cruces. Lieutenant Mark Soriano said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

In an email, Soriano also noted that state police were asked to conduct close patrols at the Las Cruces offices of Workforce Solutions “in reference to non-specific threats they had been receiving by clients,” resulting in patrols during March and May.

It was unclear whether McCamley sought out police protection as a Cabinet secretary for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Nora Meyers Sackett said “protocol prevents us from talking about security measures the state has taken or may take for employees facing threats.”

Soriano said state police investigate “all threats, reported to us, to the health or safety of any New Mexican, including elected officials and Cabinet secretaries.”

McCamley said threats against public officials in Arizona and Michigan weighed in his decisions to resign, along with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

460K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Michigan State
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mccamley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#Arson#Security Officials#Public Officials#Cabinet Secretary#U S Officials#State Officials#Ap#Twiter#Workforce Solutions#Democratic#New Mexican#Calls#Cabinet Secretaries#Police Protection#Personal Safety#Non Specific Threats#Protocol#State Analysts#Unemployment Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
Related
U.S. Politicscannabisnewsworld.com

New Mexico Lawmakers Will Work To Unify Conflicting Marijuana Proposals This Week Following House Passage

One day after New Mexico’s House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older, a Senate panel held a Saturday hearing to take initial testimony on three competing legalization bills introduced in that chamber. The committee did not vote on any of the measures, instead using the hearing to compare the various Senate proposals to one another as well as to the House-passed legislation, HB 12. “I think we’re just trying to get a feel for these four bills,” said Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee Chairman Benny Shendo Jr. (D), who led the hearing. The bills’ sponsors will now work to combine elements of the various Senate proposals before returning to the committee for a possible vote next Saturday. Despite overlap on some issues, major disagreements remain over the structure of the commercial cannabis market, how tax revenue will be allocated and the makeup of a state oversight board that would regulate the new industry. “In the next week, basically, the sponsors of these four bills need to see if we can get to one bill,” Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D) said at the hearing, “and make a decision in this committee so that we don’t end up in a situation where there’s just multiple moving pieces.” If backers can’t do that, Wirth added, “there’s a good chance we end up with nothing” by the time the legislative session ends on March 20. First up for Discussion in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee: Senate Bill 13, CANNABIS REGULATION ACT (Ivey-Soto) https://t.co/ts1cR6URou#nmleg #nmpol — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) February 27, 2021 Sen. Jacob Candelaria’s (D) SB 363 is the most closely aligned with the House measure, although Republican members of the Senate panel said they prefer SB 288, introduced by GOP Sen. Cliff Pirtle, who…
Lea County, NMHobbs News-Sun

Lea urges N.M. to fight oil lease ban

LOVINGTON — Lea County officials want New Mexico, the nation’s third highest oil production state, to join other states fighting President Joe Biden’s moratorium on federal oil leases. Lea County is the nation’s No. 1 oil producer among counties, with more than 50 percent of oil production coming from federal...
AdvocacyWJCL

Guards at New Mexico prison pepper sprayed detained asylum seekers, lawsuit alleges

One year ago, more than 20 asylum seekers were on a hunger strike, protesting COVID-19 safety conditions at the Torrance County Detention Facility in New Mexico. According to a new lawsuit from the ACLU of New Mexico and the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, they were all sprayed with pepper spray, held in an enclosed room for several minutes and given little time to clean the spray from their bodies.
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

New Mexico ACLU sues over treatment of immigrant detainees – Albuquerque, New Mexico

The proceedings allege that the detention center operator, CoreCivic, violated the immigrant’s right to be freed from excessive or arbitrary force. “Our clients who came to the United States for security from persecution were demonstrating peacefully against dire living conditions and treatments,” said ACLU staff lawyer Nadia Cabrera Mazzeo. Said. “The guards chose not to treat them with dignity and compassion, but to spray them with chemicals for further trauma.”
Politicsthegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico?

Is Weed Legal in New Mexico? Where can you buy weed in New Mexico? What about Medicinal Marijuana? Find out in this article. New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment. Being the United State's wine country with delicious food staples such as tamales, carne adovadas and huevos rancheros. Accompanying their beautiful food is the alluring landscape of the state. The caverns near Carlsbad being one of the most striking natural rock formations in the world, what isn't there to love about New Mexico?
Politicsyouthtoday.org

Ban On Juvenile Life Without Parole Fails In New Mexico

A bill that would have prohibited life sentences and mandated earlier probation eligibility for juveniles has failed to become law in New Mexico, exposing deep rifts between those seeking judicial reform and victim advocates. Seventy-five New Mexicans are currently serving sentences longer than 15 years for crimes they committed before...
PoliticsABQJournal

Longtime NM literacy coalition loses funding

SANTA FE – For decades, the New Mexico Coalition for Literacy delivered funding throughout the state to help adults learn to read. But its operations largely ground to a halt last fall. The coalition lost state funding in 2020 as the state Higher Education Department shifted to a new strategy...
San Juan County, NMDaily Times

New COVID-19 case numbers declined in New Mexico last week

New Mexico reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,317 new cases. That's down 17.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,600 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. San Juan County reported 265 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier,...
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

On Day 2 of convention, New Mexico Republicans focus on future

AMARILLO, Texas — The future of the Republican Party of New Mexico is taking shape in a neighboring state. While the optics of holding its annual convention and doing its political planning in Texas are less than ideal, Republicans felt somewhat powerless in their decision, saying COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham imposed on New Mexico left them with little choice.
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

New Mexico Human Services Dept. Holds Listening Sessions

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) is holding public listening sessions to receive feedback regarding the department’s business processes and customer satisfaction. The department is seeking input from customers, providers, employees, advocacy organizations and members of the public about how it can improve its services to...
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. MDT

Albuquerque police arrest man connected to 3 shooting deathsALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man who police say was involved in a shooting where three people were killed has been arrested. Police say in a Saturday news release that detectives tracked 41-year-old Richard Kuykendall to a home on the city's east side and called in a SWAT team to make the arrest. He was questioned and then booked into jail on a federal firearms charge. Police say they're still investigating the shooting deaths of the three men and have not charged Kuykendall. The three were found Wednesday inside a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque hospital parking lot and a man was seen running away.