Ex-labor official says safety threats prompted resignation

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former leader of the state Workforce Solutions Department that oversees unemployment benefits said Thursday his resignation in April was linked to threatening messages and incidents at the agency and elsewhere.

In a string of Twiter posts, former Cabinet Secretary Bill McCamley disclosed the reasoning behind his decision to resign from the agency. He did not respond to calls and texts to his cellphone seeking further comment.

“I left the position for no other reason than the safety of myself and my family,” McCamley, a former state legislator and county commissioner, said in one tweet. “I have received threats before as a public official, but this time seems different.”

McCamley indicated that he intends to relocate his home outside of New Mexico as a safety precaution.

The statements were made the day after state analysts reported that New Mexico may have overpaid unemployment insurance benefits by as much as $250 million during the pandemic amid a backlog in investigations of claims.

McCamley said his concerns about personal safety grew after a state-owned car was destroyed by an incendiary device and a possibly deranged man called the state labor agency to blame McCamley for unemployment problems and to ask for his address.

New Mexico State Police confirmed that an arson investigation was initiated in November in connection with a vehicle assigned to the Workforce Solutions Department in Las Cruces. Lieutenant Mark Soriano said the investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made.

In an email, Soriano also noted that state police were asked to conduct close patrols at the Las Cruces offices of Workforce Solutions “in reference to non-specific threats they had been receiving by clients,” resulting in patrols during March and May.

It was unclear whether McCamley sought out police protection as a Cabinet secretary for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Nora Meyers Sackett said “protocol prevents us from talking about security measures the state has taken or may take for employees facing threats.”

Soriano said state police investigate “all threats, reported to us, to the health or safety of any New Mexican, including elected officials and Cabinet secretaries.”

McCamley said threats against public officials in Arizona and Michigan weighed in his decisions to resign, along with the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.