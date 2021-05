HARRISBURG – Over four million people are now fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, and statewide hospitalizations are now below 1,700. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health says over 4 million people are fully vaccinated, which includes 46.7% of those 18 and older. The state also says over 9.4 million doses have been administered. In the vaccine data locally, 740 more people have had at least one dose of a vaccine: