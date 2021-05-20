The 6% Body Fat Program Reviews 2021

For years, exercisers have been fed a misleading message regarding the best exercise intensity for burning fat. In a nutshell, it goes like this: if you want to burn more fat, you need to work out at a lower, more aerobic intensity, as opposed to higher intensities where you breathe more heavily. Exercisers are reminded of these recommendations every time they step onto a treadmill, elliptical trainer, exercise bike, or stair stepper, as there is usually a chart on the console display indicating the ideal fat-burning zone, typically expressed as a percentage of maximum heart rate or VO2 max, a popular and widely-accepted measure of aerobic fitness. Let’s face it — most people, exercisers and non-exercisers alike, are inclined to exercise within a comfortable intensity, one that comes closer to light effort than to vigorous effort. Modern humans are creatures of comfort and will often default to “ease” more than “effort” or challenge. All judgments aside, I think that it is important to set the record straight about the myth that low-intensity exercise is better for burning fat, especially for people who: