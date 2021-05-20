newsbreak-logo
Corning, NY

CMoG unveiling exhibition exploring cultural significance of glass in 18th Century Britain

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WENY) – On Saturday, May 22, the Corning Museum of Glass will unveil a major exhibition exploring glass and its cultural significance during 18th Century Britain. The exhibit is called In Sparkling Company: Glass and Costs of Social Life in Britain During the 1700s. It will feature how...

www.weny.com
City
Corning, NY
