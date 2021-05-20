CMoG unveiling exhibition exploring cultural significance of glass in 18th Century Britain

In anticipation of the summer spotlight exhibition, FLX KODACHROME, please join Corning’s Rockwell Museum as we hear first-hand from artist Nathan Benn. Benn photographed New York’s Finger Lakes Region for National Geographic in 1975, the year when the magazine reached peak circulation of 10.8 million. In addition to sharing images of the Finger Lakes from the mid-1970s, Benn will briefly discuss the evolution of color photography after 1900, a few of National Geographic’s milestones in publishing history, and his own path onto the National Geographic photo staff just as he celebrated his 22nd birthday. Benn focused his lens on the heritage and industry of the region, capturing sweeping aerial landscapes of the Finger Lakes and surrounding small towns, as well as portraits of assembly line workers, glassblowers, winery pickers, auctioneers, parade spectators, scout troops and racing enthusiasts of the 70s.