As educators we want to work in partnership with our community to foster a healthy and prosperous learning environment for our children. This past year has proven that leadership is more important now than ever. It is the role of the School Committee to work with all stakeholders including educators, families and members of the community. The Middleton Educators Association (MEA) is looking for people in a leadership role who are willing to collaborate and communicate with each group who impacts the education of children and who believe in nurturing a dynamic learning environment where creative thinkers and innovative problem solvers develop empathy, resilience, perseverance, self management, and kindness to positively impact the world.