Olean, NY

Olean school voter turnout 1/3 of '20 participation

By KELLEN M. QUIGLEY Olean Times Herald
Times-Herald
 1 day ago

OLEAN — Olean Board of Education members on Wednesday certified the results of Tuesday’s budget vote and board elections during the regular meeting, noting that voter turnout was about one-third of 2020’s. Olean City School District residents approved a $43.68 million budget by a 508-83 margin and elected Julio Fuentes...

www.oleantimesherald.com
Olean, NY
Education
Olean, NY
Government
City
Olean, NY
