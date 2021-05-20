'There’s always light on the other side': Local entrepreneur honored for trait of perseverance
Dr. Karen D. Stacks is not one to shy away from challenges. She welcomes them with not just a quiet humility but a strong tenacity that has served her well over the years. The U.S. Army veteran is also an author, business owner and instructor who has overcome mental and physical health challenges to be able to serve as a living testimony of what it means to press forward in life despite difficulties.thetandd.com