Today, on May 21, President Biden will host South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The United States is seeking South Korea’s cooperation on numerous issues, ranging from North Korea’s nuclear program to global supply chains, climate change and coronavirus vaccines. Most ambitiously, the Biden administration has signaled its interest in having its ally join the Quadrilateral Strategic Dialogue — an alliance known as the “Quad,” composed of India, Japan, Australia and the United States.