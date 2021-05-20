Gregg County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LONGVIEW — A Longview man has been arrested in connection with a murder in White Oak after being on the run for 10 days. According to our news partner KETK, Brandon Gilliam, 39, was charged with murder and failure to register as a sex offender. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday afternoon. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in finding Gilliam in connection with a May 3 homicide on North White Oak Road, in White Oak. A press release did not include any information about the victim or a possible motive for the killing. Gilliam registered as a sex offender after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 30-year-old Marshall woman, according to the DPS records. He was required to re-register every year for the rest of his life and he was rated as a “moderate” risk level. Court records show that Gilliam has three previous convictions in Gregg County. He pleaded guilty to burglary in 2002 and was sentenced to 15 months in prison, spent a year in prison for forging a financial document in 2004, and was booked for DWI in 2006 for which he served a 90-day jail sentence.