Gregg County, TX

Gregg County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 13-year-old girl

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the GCSO, Keara Sustaire, 13,was last seen around 2 a.m. in the northern area of White Oak. She's approx. 100lbs and between 5'7 - 5'9.

White Oak, TX
Crime & Safety
Gregg County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Gregg County, TX
City
White Oak, TX
#County Sheriff#Gcso
