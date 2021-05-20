newsbreak-logo
Military

Navy awards Fincantieri Marinette second frigate

By Nick Blenkey
marinelog.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHe U.S. Navy is exercising a $553.8 million option that will see Fincantieri Marinette Marine build the second Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, the future USS Congress (FFG 63),. The Wisconsin shipyard reports that it is currently working with the Navy on the detailed design phase of building the first-in-class future USS...

