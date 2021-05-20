Telstra, Optus, and Aldi Mobile warned by ACMA for not verifying new customer info

Gourav Datta, director of intelligent automation at Ciklum, discusses the benefits that automation and the cloud can bring to payment providers. Seismic shifts in shopping habits in 2020, as consumers looked to e-commerce for their everyday purchases, has resulted in an accelerated growth for payment providers: PayPal, for example, reportedly had one of its best years in history. With in-person retail largely suspended for most of the last year, it will come as no surprise that non-cash and digital transactions have been broadly adopted and are now on a fast-track path for growth. There is an opportunity for payment providers to really capitalise on this moment. In this article, we take a look at some of the current trends and challenges within the payment ecosystem, and explore how robotic process automation combined with cloud services can help payment providers to increase efficiency and security, and boost their return on investment.