Portland-area museums, attractions will continue to require masks

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I've been the face of the business during this entire bitch of a year+. You have stayed at home but wouldn't let me work from home (it wouldn't have required much and would have prevented my more-than-usual sick days because I didn't want to subject anyone else to a possible cold). Now you want me to ask for proof of vaccinations. You pooh-pooh my anxiety over this, just as you did when I was concerned about the office-mate who wouldn't wear a mask and came to the office feeling crappy and *weirdly* had covid. I'm moving on after I use up all of my vacation time.