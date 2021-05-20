newsbreak-logo
Portland-area museums, attractions will continue to require masks

KGW
KGW
 22 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of museums and cultural attractions, mostly in the Portland area, released a joint statement Thursday afternoon saying they will continue requiring visitors to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. The following organizations announced the shared mask policy:. Architectural Heritage Center. Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum.

