Panthers news: Sam Bennett scores on his first game back from suspension (Video)
Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett made an immediate impact after being suspended for Game 2 of their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Entering Game 2, the Florida Panthers were looking for any kind of spark to help them overcome a 2-0 series deficit to the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. At the trade deadline, the Panthers added Sam Bennett to potentially be a spark and in his first game back following a one game suspension, Bennett proved to be that spark.fansided.com