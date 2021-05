TALLAHASSEE - A Leon County man sued the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School after a staff member allegedly traumatized a child by putting him in a chokehold. The complaint was filed April 23 in Leon County Circuit Court by plaintiff Antawan Debose, whose minor son ZH was a student at the school on April 25, 2017, in a class instructed by defendant Vincente Parkey. According to the complaint, ZH was putting away basketballs on a rack when Parkey suddenly came up behind him and placed him in a chokehold.