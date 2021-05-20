Culture can influence mask-wearing: study

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or staying six feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. In general, people are considered fully vaccinated, two weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are not fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated. If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may not be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated. Talk to your healthcare provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.