NBA

LeBron Outshines Steph in the Play-in, Plus Tony Allen and Jeff Garlin

By Ryen Russillo
The Ringer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussillo opens by breaking down the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, LeBron’s deep 3 over Steph, and all the drama that occurred late in the game (2:25). Then, he talks with former Celtics and Grizzlies guard Tony Allen, who tells some great stories about guarding Dwyane Wade, what made the Grit and Grind Grizzlies so great, and his experiences with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Doc Rivers in Boston (17:30). Next, he chats with actor and comedian Jeff Garlin about doing standup and the creative process in Curb Your Enthusiasm, before pitching Jeff an episode idea (52:25). Finally, Ryen closes it out with some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:30:00).

www.theringer.com
