The Alaskan Cruise Industry has been crushed since last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada’s decision to ban cruising and not allow any cruise ships to dock at Canadian ports through February 2022, was a major hit to this year’s cruise season which produces a $1.2 billion dollar industry to Alaska. This hit was a major problem for the industry due to the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA) which requires any foreign-registered ship to stop at a foreign port between embankments at any two U.S. ports.