Salem, OR

$1.4 billion kicker possible after strong revenue forecast

By Chris Lueneburg
kezi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. -- A surprisingly strong revenue forecast has renewed hopes that Oregonians will receive a significant 2021 kicker refund. According to Oregon's May Economic and Revenue Forecast, unprecedented federal aid throughout the pandemic has spurred short-term economic growth. Meanwhile, employment levels are expected to rebound as this year's delayed tax season "is turning out to be a healthy one."

www.kezi.com
The Oregonian

Oregon athletics projecting $55 million in losses in 2020-21, $8 million less than March

EUGENE — Oregon athletics’ final projections for the 2021 fiscal year call for a $55 million loss, an improvement of $8 million from two months ago. The latest financial projections for UO athletics, which call for $51 million in revenue and $106 million in expenses, are included in materials to be discussed by the university’s board of trustees during its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday.
Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Agri-Investment Services Hires Willamette Valley Representative

SALEM, Ore., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of...
Most Oregon hospitals made a profit in 2020, thanks to federal help

SALEM — Oregon hospitals made it through the pandemic and turned a profit in 2020, but they would have lost money on day-to-day operations without federal aid from the CARES Act. According to data released by the Oregon Health Authority this week, the state’s 64 hospitals ended 2020 with a...
Survey: Oregonians say economy is stacked deck

SALEM — Life is unfair — especially when it comes to money. Only one in five Oregonians says the economic system of the United States is fair for all, according to a new poll by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. The public opinion nonprofit's recent survey also found that...
COVID-19: Salem, OR Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 61,000 new cases of coronavirus on May 11, bringing the total count to more than 32.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 576,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there […]
Surveys will inform county's development

Marion County is currently developing a five-year plan for housing, community development, and infrastructure. The plan will guide investment policy and actions such as housing, economic development, public services, public facility and infrastructure investments over the next several years. Residents can take a survey on housing and development at tinyurl.com/mcdev21.