Red Sox Notebook: Alex Cora credits Dave Dombrowski for doing it ‘his way’ to build the 2018 roster
“Dealer Dave” Dombrowski will be reunited with Alex Cora on Friday, when the Red Sox travel to Philadelphia for a three-game set with the Phillies. Dombrowski left his comfortable perch in Nashville, where he was part of a group of baseball enthusiasts trying to recruit an expansion team, to join the Phillies’ front office in December. He’s getting paid handsomely to do it, with USA Today reporting that he’ll receive $20 million over four years.www.bostonherald.com