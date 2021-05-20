newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Notebook: Alex Cora credits Dave Dombrowski for doing it ‘his way’ to build the 2018 roster

By Jason Mastrodonato
Boston Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Dealer Dave” Dombrowski will be reunited with Alex Cora on Friday, when the Red Sox travel to Philadelphia for a three-game set with the Phillies. Dombrowski left his comfortable perch in Nashville, where he was part of a group of baseball enthusiasts trying to recruit an expansion team, to join the Phillies’ front office in December. He’s getting paid handsomely to do it, with USA Today reporting that he’ll receive $20 million over four years.

www.bostonherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Danny Santana
Person
Dave Dombrowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#College Baseball#Team Player#Red Sox Notebook#Usa Today#The Red Sox#Astros#National League#Espn Deportes#Triple A Woo Sox#Starter Eduardo Rodriguez#Pitcher Hitters#The Game#Promotions Baseball Fans#Boston#Decent Replacements#Position Player Injuries#Philadelphia#Baseball Enthusiasts#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Long balls a concern

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Sawamura to elevate his fastball more often as a way to limit home runs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Sawamura has allowed four home runs over 14.1 innings (2.5 HR/9), and Cora feels that's because the pitcher keeps his fastball down in the zone. "Actually, we want him to elevate," said Cora. "[Friday], his velocity was up, it was 97-98 [mph]. But at this level, it seems like fastball down in the zone, that's where they're hunting and they put good swings on it. Besides that he's been OK." It used to be that pitching down in the zone was preferable as it would lead to more groundballs than a damaging hit, but those days appear to be over. "I'm not saying, just throw it up there all the time, you've got to get ahead, but you can expand up," Cora added. If Sawamura can make that adjustment, he can be used in high-leverage spots.
MLBMetroWest Daily News

Sawamura learning to 'blend in' with Sox mates

Hirokazu Sawamura is borrowing from a piece of Red Sox history to build relationships with his teammates. It was former Boston reliever Junichi Tazawa who introduced Hi-Chew to the clubhouse nearly a decade ago. The fruit-flavored candy originating in Japan has made its return in 2021. Sawamura is the chief...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Cora: Red Sox getting closer to 85% fully vaccinated threshold

May 13—As vaccination numbers continue to rise around the country, the Red Sox are seeing an uptick, too. They still haven't reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated Tier 1 individuals, which includes players, coaches and support staff, needed to relax COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but they're getting there.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Knows Improving Sloppy Play Must Be Key Focus

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora knows Thursday’s win at Fenway Park over the Detroit Tigers wasn’t exactly a perfect display of baseball. Detroit and Boston, after all, combined for 30 hits and six errors. There were three wild pitches, two hit batters and even a Boston balk, which came at what was then a crucial moment in the eighth inning.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Removed after 71 pitches

Boston manager Alex Cora explained why he removed Perez from Monday's game after five innings and 71 pitches, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Perez appeared to be cruising after giving up one run over five innings, but Cora opted to bring in Matt Andriese in the sixth. The manager explained that a run of right-handers were due up in the sixth, and Andriese was well rested to go multiple innings. Aside from that, Cora was asked about Perez's ability to go deeper, and he rued a decision made during Perez's previous start. "We left him in against a righty and we got burned," Cora said, referencing the two-run single Perez allowed to Detroit's JaCoby Jones in the sixth inning of his previous start. "Today, we felt like five innings was perfect." Whether Cora will be hesitant to let lineups see Perez three times going forward is not clear, but the left-hander has thrown more than five innings just three times in seven outings.
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Cora’s bold move backfires as Red Sox lose to Orioles

Alex Cora showed a lot of trust in his bullpen on Monday night. Starter Martin Perez was cruising through five innings of one-run ball on just 74 pitches when Cora replaced him with Matt Andriese in a tie game to start the sixth inning. Andriese promptly served up the go-ahead homer on a blast by Trey Mancini as the Red Sox eventually fell to the Orioles, 4-1.
MLBbosoxinjection.com

Red Sox: Michael Chavis needs to make the best of his second chance

Michael Chavis must make the most of his time with the Red Sox. Thanks to a combination of injuries and much-needed roster moves Michael Chavis once again finds himself back with the Red Sox. The young slugger has been down at the alternate site and now that the MiLB season is underway, the WooSox in Worcester. Many believed that he would be in Alex Cora’s 26-man roster for Opening Day but he lost a long competition to Christian Arroyo and was demoted to Triple-A. Now he has his chance to show that he can be an asset to Cora and be a force in Boston again.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Alex Cora Recalls Play That Represents His Career On 17th Anniversary

Wednesday marked the anniversary of a special moment in Alex Cora's playing career. The Boston Red Sox manager, 17 years ago, was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he grinded out quite the at-bat. Looking back, the 18-pitch battle he won with a two-run homer against the Chicago Cubs stands out in his playing career.
MLBMLB

Red Sox reaping rewards of Devers' flair

Boston’s batters needed just a little extra time Sunday afternoon to show the crowd at Camden Yards that no one was hitting the ball better than they are. Rafael Devers drove in three runs -- on a home run in the second inning and a bases-loaded two-run double in the sixth inning -- helping the Red Sox secure their 15th come-from-behind win this season, 4-3 over the Orioles. It was Boston’s fifth win in six games and third straight in the four-game series in Baltimore.