LAINGSBURG — It’s been an eventful year to say the least for Laingsburg High School’s Drama Club. Grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Director Jennifer Strickland opted last fall to change the club’s entire schedule, moving the yearly musical from fall to spring in hopes of having a live audience. The group’s annual competition shows, meanwhile, were moved entirely online, forcing students to develop creative ways to maintain the magic of live performance while positioned behind a computer screen on Zoom.