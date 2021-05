MOORESTOWN — The iconic Quakers jersey No. 51 that is handed down to the Moorestown girls lacrosse player each year comes with plenty of responsibilities. Not the least of which is being the team’s spokesperson in good times and bad. Occasionally it means talking after a disappointing game like Monday’s 15-8 loss to Oak Knoll. Quakers senior Margaret Lawler handled that role expertly, speaking with her team, the other Quakers captains and for press accounts of the game.