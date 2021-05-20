newsbreak-logo
Huntsville, OH

Updated: West Central Ohio man killed in crash at 117 and 235

peakofohio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was killed in a car/semi crash at the intersection of State Route 117 and State Route 235 (north of Huntsville) Thursday afternoon around three o'clock. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office reports that Richard Colbert, 78, of Celina, was driving a 2015 Nissan eastbound on 235 when he stopped at the stop sign, then pulled into the path of a southbound 2021 Freightliner semi on 117 operated by Larsen Butrus-Ayoob Al-Najjar of Macomb, Michigan.

