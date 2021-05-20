Updated: West Central Ohio man killed in crash at 117 and 235

Jesika M. Smith, 17, of Cable, did not report any injuries following a crash about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of County Road 202. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report she was operating a northbound 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix when she said a fox ran onto the road, and she braked for the animal, losing control and going off the left side of the road into floodwaters in a nearby field.