newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US proposes 15% minimum tax on global corporate profits

Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQKkW_0a6F912z00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that it supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% — below the 21% minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of U.S.-based companies.

The offer comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum corporate tax rate. It is part of an effort to end what Treasury calls “a race to the bottom’’ as countries compete with each other to cut corporate tax rates and lure multinational companies.

The OECD estimates that governments lose up to $240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.

Competition to cut corporate tax rates has been “undermining the United States’ and other countries’ ability to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments,’’ Treasury said in a statement, adding that its proposal had been received positively by other countries.

Treasury emphasized that the proposed 15% is a floor and said that “discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher.''

Seeking to finance his $2.3 trillion public works plan, President Joe Biden has proposed raising the U.S. corporate rate from 21% to 28% and imposing a minimum tax of 21% on companies' overseas earnings.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
29K+
Followers
48K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Treasury Department#Tax Bills#Tax Revenue#Tax Rate#Corporate Earnings#Corporate Development#Ap#Oecd#Corporate Tax Rates#Multinational Companies#Critical Investments#Governments#U S Based Companies#Economic Cooperation#Shift Earnings#Estimates#United States#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Taxing Multinational Corporations

Media attention over the last several years highlights a general concern that some multinational corporations may not be paying their fair share when it comes to taxes. Professor Novia Chen with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston explains how this happens. “In the income tax schedule,...
U.S. Politicsnddist.com

NAM: 25% Corporate Tax Rate Would Result in Major Job Losses

WASHINGTON — As Congress and the Biden administration continue to make progress on negotiations to invest in our nation’s failing infrastructure, the National Association of Manufacturers released a new study detailing the short- and long-term damage to the American economy if the corporate tax rate were raised to 25%, the top marginal tax rate were increased, the 20% pass-through deduction were repealed, certain expensing provisions were eliminated and more.
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Bidens paid 25.9% rate and earned $607,336, tax returns show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden restored a long-standing presidential tradition Monday by releasing his tax returns, showing that 25.9% of the first couple's income went to the federal government in 2020. The average federal income tax rate is just over 14%. Biden and his wife, Jill, a teacher, earned...
Income TaxSun-Gazette

Corporate tax increase

So, President Biden’s tax plan includes the concept that corporations should pay “their fair share” and he is increasing the amount of taxes that corporations are responsible to submit. OK, put yourself in the corporation’s board room for just a minute. In reality, taxes are just another line item on the corporation’s profit and loss statement. Taxes are no different than the corporation’s electric bill or the cost of raw material required to make the end product (cars, groceries, clothes, … everything). What happens when the cost of raw materials, overhead or taxes increases? Correct! At the other end of the production line, the consumer pays more and the other word for consumer is you. So, if the taxes are paid by the corporation and passed through into the price of the product, your taxes just went up, but the increase is skillfully hidden within the price of the product and is not identifiable as a “tax.” And, every consumer will pay “their fair share” of the corporate tax, not just those in the highest 1 percent or over $400,000 income at the same percentage “up-charge” that is rolled into the production costs. That results in price inflation without any increase to your personal salary, particularly for those on fixed incomes (often the elderly). Does that sound sustainable?
Personal FinanceTelegraph

Biden crackdown risks halving Ireland's corporation tax take

Ireland risks losing half of its €11.8bn (£10.1bn) annual income from corporate tax if a new minimum global rate is pushed through by the US and European Union. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that in an "extreme scenario" the 10 largest corporation tax contributors leave Ireland in response to American plans for a 21pc minimum corporation tax rate on international earnings of US companies.
Congress & Courtskjan.com

Axne bill on corporate profit shifting clears US House committee

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is sponsoring a bill designed to force big corporations to disclose how many jobs they outsource to other countries and if they’re using so-called tax havens in other countries to avoid paying U.S. taxes. “In 2017, US corporations booked $32 billion of profits in Bermuda despite having 547 employees there. That’s something like an efficiency rate of $130 million per employee. Come on. I know Iowans are efficient when it comes to work, but that’s crazy,” Axne says. “That’s $32 billion in profits that’s been off-shored — they’re not paying taxes on that.”
Energy IndustryKTBS

Edwards: End federal leasing pause, increased revenue sharing

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the federal government Thursday to resume issuing new oil-and-gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico by the third quarter of this year and to increase offshore revenue sharing with Gulf Coast states. Edwards said offshore energy development in federal waters...
U.S. PoliticsAS.com

Fourth stimulus check news summary: Friday 14 May 2021

US stimulus checks live updates: Friday 14 May 2021. - Around 165m third stimulus checks distributed so far, according to IRS (full story) - Latest third-stimulus-check payment run includes 460,000 'plus-up' checks. - Legislation passed in NY protecting stimulus checks from debt collectors. - Automatic stimulus checks considered in Washington...
POTUSWashington Examiner

The White House is misrepresenting the real impact of corporate tax increases

The Biden administration has proposed a corporate tax increase plan that it says will maintain the competitiveness of the U.S. and help grow the economy. The White House has tried to make this case by misrepresenting the real impact of the tax increase proposal, suggesting that it would merely pare back the 2017 tax cut and have little impact on the economy.
U.S. Politicsmilfordmirror.com

Opinion: Hold China to account on climate agreement

Recently, John Kerry traveled to Shanghai to talk climate change with Chinese counterparts. Afterward, a joint communique committed to fight climate change “with the seriousness and urgency that it demands.” On Earth Day, President Biden opened a virtual world summit on climate with an announcement that the U.S. would halve our emissions by 2030.
U.S. Politicsnewscenter1.tv

Treasury to start paying out $350B in state and local aid

The Treasury Department is launching its $350 billion program to distribute aid to state and local governments. It will give the U.S. economy an added boost after relatively modest hiring in April. The aid is part of President Joe Biden’s larger $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law in March.
Energy IndustryDelaware County Daily Times

Guest column: Biden’s clean energy plan requires a U.S. mining renaissance

President Biden is making a big push for his American Jobs Plan. As he explained in his recent address to Congress, a large-scale U.S. transition to renewable energy could create millions of good-paying jobs, particularly if “Made in America.” That would be a great help for America’s domestic manufacturers. But there’s a catch — a potential shortage of the raw materials needed to actually manufacture these advanced technologies.
Congress & CourtsCleveland News - Fox 8

House Democrats push clean energy bills to promote electric vehicles

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats held a hearing Tuesday, as they push multiple clean energy bills they say are designed to promote the manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles in the U.S. Democrats say their plans support elective vehicle infrastructure and ensure the manufacturing happens in the U.S., while Republicans...