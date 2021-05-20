Community COVID Memorial Ceremony
(COVID Memorial)...It was held Saturday, May 15. Dignitaries from Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland, as well as the County of Imperial, came together to reflect on COVID 19 and the impact it has made on their communities over the past year. A Wall of Hope was set up at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The Wall will remain in place through the month and the public is invited to write a message of remembrance of a loved one or a message of encouragement for a first responder. Those interested in writing a message should contact the El Centro City Manager's office.kxoradio.com