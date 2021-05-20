U.S. ARMY, RETIRED MASTER SGT. BRUNO RENKLER

U.S. Army, Retired Master Sgt. Bruno Trenkler, 90, of Daleville, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, from the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ozark with Rev. Chad Ingle officiating. Interment will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens with Full military honors, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1500 East Andrews Avenue, Ozark, AL 36360.