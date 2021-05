Support Live Music LeFlore Co, Area By Terry Joe Wiles. J.B. and I got together at a guitar pull out at Rick Ward’s house a couple months ago . It had been quite a spell since I had seen him or heard him . He always handled a country song with the respect that it deserved and he has a smooth delivery with a distinctive sound ! He was a bandleader for several years with Country Connection during the 80’s . Those were the golden years in Country , the Urban Cowboy years ! Lots of places to play and lots of bands . And Country Connection - Larry Hight/bass , Mike Medlock/guitar and Jackie Linville/drums played 3 nights a week and practiced at least once plus kept families fed with day jobs so they earned a top spot around LeFlore Co. !