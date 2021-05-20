newsbreak-logo
El Centro, CA

El Centro Chamber Recognized

By George Gale
 1 day ago

(El Centro Chamber of Commerce)....They received a 2021 President's Circle Award. It was presented by the California Chamber of Commerce. Recognized for Excellence in Business Advocacy and helping members comply with Labor Laws, the California Chamber of Commerce has named the El Centro Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and 13 other local chambers of commerce recipients of the 2021 President's Circle Award. The award, first presented in 2009, recognizes chambers for excellence in business advocacy and helping members comply with California employment laws. The award-winning chambers were announced during the CalChamber Virtual Capital Summit on May 12. Five of the chambers have received the award all 13 years it has been presented. The El Centro Chamber is one of them.

