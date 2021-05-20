newsbreak-logo
Ocotillo, CA

Border Patrol Rescues Three More

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 1 day ago

(The Latest rescues were reported Tuesday)....Three individuals entered the US illegally near Ocotillo. There were two adults and one 17 year old. Tuesday evening the teen called 911 and said they were lost and out of drinking water. The 3 were found within ten minutes of the call. Two of the lost individuals were found near the Coyote Mountains, north of Ocotillo. The third individual was found south of the S-2 Highway. One of the adults was suffering dehydration and required an IV and supplemental oxygen to treat low oxygen levels. The teen and other adult did not require any medical attention. The 3 were transported to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Station, where they were processed and then deported back to Mexico. Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have rescued 122 people who were lost or in distress.

