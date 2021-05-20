newsbreak-logo
Fights break out in Times Square between pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters hours after peace deal

By Tiffany Hudson
KFOR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY (NewsNation Now) — Just hours after a cease-fire was announced in the Israel-Hamas conflict, pro-Israel and pro-Palestine protesters began fighting in Times Square. The groups were eventually separated by gates, with several protesters being taken into custody by New York City police. Some protesters were throwing water...

