LEWISTON, ID - The Nez Perce County Commissioners have proclaimed the week of May 17 through May 21, 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Week. The Commissioners passed the proclamation on Monday signaling their belief that Mental Health should be a priority in our community. Statistically, suicides and mental health crises are on the rise. As a community, we need to look at options to address mental health before it reaches the justice system. “Mental illness does not discriminate and can affect anyone,” says Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, “it can create significant strains on community resources including the Court system. We have seen a rise in mental health holds and mental illness which delays the criminal court proceedings.”