The Guardian view on the Diana inquiry: a piercing exposé

The BBC, the media, and even the Britain described in Lord Dyson’s report on Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, may seem in some respects to belong to a bygone era. Most of those involved have departed the public stage, while the princess herself has been dead for nearly a quarter of a century. No one under 30 is likely to have a direct memory of a broadcast that took place when online journalism barely existed. Yet no one who watched the interview will have forgotten it, the explosive impact it made, or the sense that the BBC had pulled off a journalistic coup that left the entire media at home and abroad green with envy.