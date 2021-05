Abigail Wells' story is one of perseverance and triumph. The Arkansas teen was just 14-years-old when her life was turned upside down by a cancer diagnosis. What she thought might be a simple track-related injury, ultimately turned out to be osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer. According to THV11, the cancer which started with a mass on her leg and spread to her lungs forced Wells to make a tough decision on how to move forward with treatment. The teen — a runner on her school's track team — was informed that amputating her leg might be the only way to save her life.